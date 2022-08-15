Sign up
Photo 2042
The sleepy one
this Bengal owl is always sleeping when I get there. I just love the markings and tones and would like to get a full shot again. Unfortunately it sleeps too close to the fence. I have to maybe go at a different time.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Christina
Beautiful layers of colours
August 15th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delightful close-up , beautiful detail and clarity in this sleepy owl ! fav
August 15th, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
Goregous looking bird
August 15th, 2022
Wylie
ace
he is lovely, what a face.
August 15th, 2022
