Previous
Next
The sleepy one by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2042

The sleepy one

this Bengal owl is always sleeping when I get there. I just love the markings and tones and would like to get a full shot again. Unfortunately it sleeps too close to the fence. I have to maybe go at a different time.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
559% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christina
Beautiful layers of colours
August 15th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful close-up , beautiful detail and clarity in this sleepy owl ! fav
August 15th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
Goregous looking bird
August 15th, 2022  
Wylie ace
he is lovely, what a face.
August 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise