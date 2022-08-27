Previous
Cold, wet and miserable by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2054

Cold, wet and miserable

weather for the weekend.

I decided to stay home and invite my sisters and BIL for a lengthy lunch instead.

My eldest sister lost her husband a year ago and will be spending the weekend here.
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Kathy A ace
He's gorgeous.

Enjoy your weekend with your sister
August 27th, 2022  
