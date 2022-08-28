Previous
Next
Gymnogene by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2055

Gymnogene

an African Harrier Hawk, a approoximately 60-66 cm (25inch) bird of prey.
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
563% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Wow, such an interesting looking bird
August 28th, 2022  
Chris ace
Such wonderful detail. What a beautiful bird.
August 28th, 2022  
Wylie ace
Stunning shot and prep Diana! Fav
August 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise