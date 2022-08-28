Sign up
Photo 2055
Gymnogene
an African Harrier Hawk, a approoximately 60-66 cm (25inch) bird of prey.
28th August 2022
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
gymnogene
Kathy A
ace
Wow, such an interesting looking bird
August 28th, 2022
Chris
ace
Such wonderful detail. What a beautiful bird.
August 28th, 2022
Wylie
ace
Stunning shot and prep Diana! Fav
August 28th, 2022
