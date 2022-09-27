Sign up
Photo 2085
Hyper active goose
who was totally ignored by the rest. I will finish the week with this crazy goose as I was practicing bifs!
No need to comment
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6686
photos
303
followers
205
following
Tags
egyptian-geese
Babs
ace
You have nailed the bif shot. It seems to be laughing at you
September 27th, 2022
