Well protected and warm by ludwigsdiana
Well protected and warm

under the watchful eye of dad. They come and sit on the warm stones on the colder days.

It is so much fun watching them go in and out of the feathers, almost like playing hide and seek.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Diana

Susan Wakely ace
They seem to have no problems breeding.
October 3rd, 2022  
winghong_ho
Nice to play hide and seek with them.
October 3rd, 2022  
