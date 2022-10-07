Sign up
Photo 2095
Dad babysitting
and keeping the sleeping chick safe.
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
dikkops-olive-grove
moni kozi
hahaaa: he's literally sitting on the baby... :D
October 7th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
Squashing him, you mean! Nice capture.
October 7th, 2022
