Same procedure as every season by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2099

Same procedure as every season

unfortunately this was the last time I saw both chicks. there is only one left now.
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Diana

Christina ace
Noooo - poor mum and dad!!
October 11th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Despite the camouflage... Well, it is how nature works, isn't it?
October 11th, 2022  
