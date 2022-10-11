Sign up
Photo 2099
Same procedure as every season
unfortunately this was the last time I saw both chicks. there is only one left now.
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
so-sad
Christina
Noooo - poor mum and dad!!
October 11th, 2022
moni kozi
Despite the camouflage... Well, it is how nature works, isn't it?
October 11th, 2022
