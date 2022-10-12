Previous
Just the three of them now by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2100

Just the three of them now

Dad and junior keeping a watchful eye while mum rests.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Issi Bannerman ace
They are both so lovely.
October 12th, 2022  
