She kept coming closer by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2130

She kept coming closer

and I could not back off.

I suppose she was hoping I had food for the chicks again.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Babs ace
Isn't she a beauty. Just love her red eye
November 11th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
She's lovely
November 11th, 2022  
