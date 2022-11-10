Previous
I saved a fledgeling from Minky by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2129

I saved a fledgeling from Minky

We have so many weaver nests in our tree (at least 25 that I can count)

This little one must have been trying to fly when Minky was after it! Fortunately she has no problem and leaves it when I tell her to.

10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
narayani
Lucky you were there!
November 10th, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Sweet little thing!
November 10th, 2022  
Babs ace
So sweet glad it was saved and good that Minky is well behaved
November 10th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Oh it looks like a saffron-fed sparrow :D
November 10th, 2022  
winghong_ho
It has beautiful color. Lucky it was not hurt.
November 10th, 2022  
