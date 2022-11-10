Sign up
Photo 2129
I saved a fledgeling from Minky
We have so many weaver nests in our tree (at least 25 that I can count)
This little one must have been trying to fly when Minky was after it! Fortunately she has no problem and leaves it when I tell her to.
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6862
photos
302
followers
212
following
583% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
good-cat-lucky-bird-100mm
narayani
Lucky you were there!
November 10th, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Sweet little thing!
November 10th, 2022
Babs
ace
So sweet glad it was saved and good that Minky is well behaved
November 10th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Oh it looks like a saffron-fed sparrow :D
November 10th, 2022
winghong_ho
It has beautiful color. Lucky it was not hurt.
November 10th, 2022
