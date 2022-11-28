Previous
What's she doing? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2147

What's she doing?

They were very interested in hearing the shutter.

Such cute and very funny animals. They were sitting quite far apart and suddenly huddled together.
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

Diana

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
This couldn't be better! We are so lucky having you on our side to show us different wildlife! fav
November 28th, 2022  
Dianne
How sweet.
November 28th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
This is a perfect portrait
November 28th, 2022  
winghong_ho
They are lovely and look curious in hearing the shutter.
November 28th, 2022  
