Photo 2147
What's she doing?
They were very interested in hearing the shutter.
Such cute and very funny animals. They were sitting quite far apart and suddenly huddled together.
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6934
photos
300
followers
196
following
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Tags
lemurs
Maggiemae
ace
This couldn't be better! We are so lucky having you on our side to show us different wildlife! fav
November 28th, 2022
Dianne
How sweet.
November 28th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
This is a perfect portrait
November 28th, 2022
winghong_ho
They are lovely and look curious in hearing the shutter.
November 28th, 2022
