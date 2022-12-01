Sign up
Photo 2150
Snowscene
Something I will neve see here, welcome December!
I received this free texture from Jai Johnson DT last week and just had to use it.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Definitely Xmas card material
December 1st, 2022
Babs
ace
What a lovely snowy, christmassy scene. I haven't seen snow for about 35 years and don't miss it at all. Like you Christmas is in summer here but it is nice to see wintery scenes from a distance.
December 1st, 2022
Desi
Wow that is very effective
December 1st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Delightful Snowy scene - but I doubt if the deer (animal) would appreciate it in your country! ha!
December 1st, 2022
