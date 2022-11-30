Sign up
Photo 2149
Poor Kelp gull
This is a juvenile with only one foot. I wonder if it was an accident or mother nature.
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6942
photos
301
followers
197
following
588% complete
2142
2143
2144
2145
2146
2147
2148
2149
2146
2148
490
2154
491
2155
2149
2147
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Fun shots
strand-beach
JackieR
ace
Hope Hopalong isn't picked on by perrs
November 30th, 2022
