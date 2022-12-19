Previous
It all started so peaceful by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2168

It all started so peaceful

as this Sacred Ibis was collecting nest material.

I watched where he took it to and was rather surprised to see so many.
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

