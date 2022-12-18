Previous
Rainbow caterpillar by ludwigsdiana
Rainbow caterpillar

I found another one crawling around on the ground. I have never seen them before and wonder where they come from.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Annie D ace
so pretty but so spiny ha ha
December 18th, 2022  
