Previous
Next
All that was left by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2235

All that was left

after the stormy weather we had.

I felt so sorry for this poor sand artist trying to earn a living. Most of his sculptures were wrecked by heavy wind destroying the whole scene.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
612% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
These things are incredible. Amazing piece, even after the storm
February 24th, 2023  
winghong_ho
It is pity that the sand art is damaged by typhoon. It is a nice capture of the scene with great details.
February 24th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Very skilful. I guess the occupation is often at odds with the weather.
February 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise