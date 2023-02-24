Sign up
Photo 2235
All that was left
after the stormy weather we had.
I felt so sorry for this poor sand artist trying to earn a living. Most of his sculptures were wrecked by heavy wind destroying the whole scene.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
These things are incredible. Amazing piece, even after the storm
February 24th, 2023
winghong_ho
It is pity that the sand art is damaged by typhoon. It is a nice capture of the scene with great details.
February 24th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Very skilful. I guess the occupation is often at odds with the weather.
February 24th, 2023
