Out of focus by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2239

Out of focus

What made me think I can hold a lens
ball with one hand and get a good shot with the other! A first and last time.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh but you got an amazing image - there is something magical about the way it has turned out!
February 28th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
This is great, fabulous colours
February 28th, 2023  
