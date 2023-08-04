Sign up
Previous
Photo 2396
The dangerous ones
and part of the big 5 most dangerous animals here in SA.
There is a breeding farm not far from us, and these are just lazing around. Most to close to the double fencing, but I managed to get a few shots.
Posting a bit early as the weather is so good, I have to get out ;-)
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
buffalo
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, those horns are impressive. You wouldn't want to get on the wrong side of those!
August 4th, 2023
Brigette
ace
The certainly look very powerful
August 4th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I can't imagine stopping one in motion! but aren't they magnificent!
August 4th, 2023
Dianne
They are gorgeous looking beasties.
August 4th, 2023
