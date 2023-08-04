Previous
The dangerous ones by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2396

The dangerous ones

and part of the big 5 most dangerous animals here in SA.

There is a breeding farm not far from us, and these are just lazing around. Most to close to the double fencing, but I managed to get a few shots.

Posting a bit early as the weather is so good, I have to get out ;-)
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, those horns are impressive. You wouldn't want to get on the wrong side of those!
August 4th, 2023  
Brigette ace
The certainly look very powerful
August 4th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I can't imagine stopping one in motion! but aren't they magnificent!
August 4th, 2023  
Dianne
They are gorgeous looking beasties.
August 4th, 2023  
