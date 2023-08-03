Previous
A quite moment by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2395

A quite moment

where Minky was lying on the warm paving and enjoying the sun.

I was very lucky to get a few shots as she normally won't let me take her photo. I tried removing the weeds, but it took her whiskers away too ;-)
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
