Photo 2439
If looks could kill
I would have been a goner! Fortunately the electric fence is 3meters high.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8077
photos
305
followers
171
following
668% complete
Tags
cheetah-outreach
Suzanne
ace
Beautifully captured and edited and glad you are still here to tell the tale!
September 16th, 2023
