Previous
Early morning stretching by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2507

Early morning stretching

and testing its wings.

I am very excited as I think mum is sitting on eggs again. She sits on the same spot the whole day come rain, storm or shine. She only occasionally turns and faces a different direction. In a couple of weeks I will know.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
686% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous capture
November 23rd, 2023  
moni kozi
Yes, stretching is good. I keep wondering at my pooches how they stretch all the time.
November 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise