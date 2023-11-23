Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2507
Early morning stretching
and testing its wings.
I am very excited as I think mum is sitting on eggs again. She sits on the same spot the whole day come rain, storm or shine. She only occasionally turns and faces a different direction. In a couple of weeks I will know.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8348
photos
308
followers
156
following
686% complete
View this month »
2500
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
Latest from all albums
2503
823
2506
2504
824
2512
2507
2505
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dikkop-thickknee
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous capture
November 23rd, 2023
moni kozi
Yes, stretching is good. I keep wondering at my pooches how they stretch all the time.
November 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close