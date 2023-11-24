Sign up
Photo 2508
One could feed himself
while mum took care of the sibling. It was quite funny as it first came out of the water to me, thinking I had some food with me. Normally they get a little bit of bird seed.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Fun shots
Tags
red-knobbed-coots
Shutterbug
ace
Mom is a very pretty bird. Love here red top.
November 24th, 2023
