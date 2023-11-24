Previous
One could feed himself by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2508

One could feed himself

while mum took care of the sibling. It was quite funny as it first came out of the water to me, thinking I had some food with me. Normally they get a little bit of bird seed.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
687% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Mom is a very pretty bird. Love here red top.
November 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise