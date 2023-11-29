Previous
Taken a few weeks ago by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2513

Taken a few weeks ago

when they were still in mating colours. Most of them have gone back to normal now.

I went to the dam to see if I could get a few shots but it is much too windy.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
688% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise