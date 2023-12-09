Sign up
Previous
Photo 2523
Only the expression changes
as it sits high up in the tree and watches me.
It keeps on coming back every few days of which I am very happy as I get a few more shots.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
3
3
spotted-eagle-owl
amyK
ace
I think it’s posing for you!
December 9th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Ditto… he has a quizzical expression - very handsome
December 9th, 2023
Cordiander
She likes you an your garden :)
December 9th, 2023
