A beautiful and peaceful buck, by ludwigsdiana
A beautiful and peaceful buck,

the largest African bovine but the slowest antelope.

It can only run about 40kph (25mph), but can jump 3m (10ft) from a standing start.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Babs ace
He looks very powerful
January 1st, 2024  
