Previous
Photo 2546
A beautiful and peaceful buck,
the largest African bovine but the slowest antelope.
It can only run about 40kph (25mph), but can jump 3m (10ft) from a standing start.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Album
Fun shots
Privacy
Public
Tags
eland
Babs
He looks very powerful
January 1st, 2024
