Mums and calves by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2567

Mums and calves

seen here at Villeira.

I could not believe it, but we saw none of these beauties in the game reserve we went to in the Karoo'
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Bec ace
Wow. Must be such an amazing experience for you every day.
January 22nd, 2024  
