Previous
Photo 2569
Busy road below
where these cattle live. It is a four lane road going from the National road through Stellenbosch to Paarl and beyond.
this huge female sure kept her eye on me while I was there.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8596
photos
307
followers
158
following
703% complete
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Fun shots
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
ankole-cattle
Annie D
ace
those horns are amazing
January 24th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Wow, she certainly looks dangerous!
January 24th, 2024
