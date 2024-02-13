Sign up
Photo 2589
Slowly it came out in the open
and I noticed that it had a tusk missing. There were only two elephants to be seen.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
elephant-inverdoorn
Cordiander
Very nice! I've been waiting for an elephant picture.
February 13th, 2024
Babs
ace
How exciting to be able to see them in person
February 13th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Such a stately animal in the wild!
February 13th, 2024
