Slowly it came out in the open by ludwigsdiana
Slowly it came out in the open

and I noticed that it had a tusk missing. There were only two elephants to be seen.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Cordiander
Very nice! I've been waiting for an elephant picture.
February 13th, 2024  
Babs ace
How exciting to be able to see them in person
February 13th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Such a stately animal in the wild!
February 13th, 2024  
