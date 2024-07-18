Previous
Quite a poser by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2745

Quite a poser

fortunately quite a distance from the fence. Otherwise, I would not have been able to get a full shot.

When they are too close, I can only get headshots.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
752% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise