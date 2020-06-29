Previous
The leader of the pack by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1263

The leader of the pack

is this older Springbuck ram. He also has the most beautiful horns, of which the younger ones are still afraid of.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Diana

