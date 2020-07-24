Sign up
Photo 1288
Strand
The closest beach to us, is about a 15 minute drive away.
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
3875
photos
262
followers
191
following
352% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
24th June 2020 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
strand-reflections
Elizabeth
ace
Lovely with the reflections!
July 24th, 2020
