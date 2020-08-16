Previous
Next
Newborn by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1311

Newborn

with Mum keeping and eye on me. This little lamb was so cute, it still had the umbilical cord hanging there.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
359% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Aw so sweet, baby still looks a little unsteady on its feet
August 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise