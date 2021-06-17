Previous
Another National flower by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1616

Another National flower

of which I was not aware. I always thought the Protea was our National flower, until I saw a post of Nina Ganci a while ago. The background is two cars, so I had to do a bit of faffing and add a texture.
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Carole G ace
Oh this is lovely Diana, very artistic.
June 17th, 2021  
