Photo 1643
If it itches, you scratch it
good that this 3 month old Eland found a piece of wood. There were four of these little ones, with many pregnant females roaming around.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4940
photos
285
followers
225
following
450% complete
Tags
villeira-game-drive
bkb in the city
Nice shot
July 14th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
Delightful...
July 14th, 2021
