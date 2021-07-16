Previous
It must have tasted good by ludwigsdiana
It must have tasted good

as this giraffe just kept licking. From a distance it looked like two of them hugging, such an unusual pattern on the tree trunk.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
