Photo 1669
Jasmin and raindrops
Slowly but surely the buds are opening now and look lovely.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
5027
photos
285
followers
225
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
28th July 2021 8:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
drop-and-refraction
Babs
ace
Fabulous refraction in the water droplet.
August 9th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Wow! Such a great shot
August 9th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Very beautiful, I predict another TT!!
August 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
