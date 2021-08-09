Previous
Next
Jasmin and raindrops by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1669

Jasmin and raindrops

Slowly but surely the buds are opening now and look lovely.
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
457% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Fabulous refraction in the water droplet.
August 9th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Wow! Such a great shot
August 9th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Very beautiful, I predict another TT!!
August 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise