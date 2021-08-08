Sign up
Photo 1668
Violas
keeping each other company. Such a lovely pop of colour in the garden atm.
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
26th July 2021 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hope-they-last-a-long-time
narayani
Pretty
August 8th, 2021
Chris Cook
ace
Great focus
August 8th, 2021
Monique
ace
Very pretty
August 8th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So swèet
August 8th, 2021
