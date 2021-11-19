Sign up
Photo 1771
More poppies
old and new. I will try to dry the seed heads for next year. although these are not as lovey as I thought.
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5435
photos
293
followers
238
following
485% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
4th November 2021 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
friend
,
seeds-from-a
