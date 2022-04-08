Sign up
Photo 1911
Seeking some adventure
these little chicks often left the side of the parents. I was worried about them and had to keep and eye out for cats and predators. The parents were always very close by though.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5999
photos
305
followers
241
following
1904
1905
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
1911
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Special to me
Privacy
Public
Tags
dikkop-chicks
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow, they look awesome
April 8th, 2022
