Thoroughly annoyed parents

as the one little chick ran away and disappeared over night! I always check on them before I make supper and there was only one. The next morning I noticed some movement at our fence. There was the little runnaway all on it's own, Fortunately there were no cats around, or else it would have been taken. I gently shooed it towards the parents who were quite a distance away. The poor little thing must have been so tired, it immediately lay down next to it's sibling. One can see how relieved mum is and how annoyed dad is.