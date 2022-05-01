Previous
Dads watchful eye by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1934

Dads watchful eye

as the little runaway returned home. Mum totally ignoring it but just look at dads reaction! I was just so relieved to know it was safe after being missing for six days. It sure has grown during that time.
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Diana

Kathy A ace
Dads reaction is priceless!
May 1st, 2022  
