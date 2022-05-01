Sign up
Photo 1934
Dads watchful eye
as the little runaway returned home. Mum totally ignoring it but just look at dads reaction! I was just so relieved to know it was safe after being missing for six days. It sure has grown during that time.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6088
photos
304
followers
242
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
29th April 2022 9:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
silly-little-chick
Kathy A
ace
Dads reaction is priceless!
May 1st, 2022
