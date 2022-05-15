Sign up
Photo 1948
Can't keep my eyes open anymore!
I really should take photos later during the day! As they are nocturnal, I suppose they need their sleep earlier in the morning. Severe crops thanks to Topaz gigapixel
15th May 2022
15th May 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
sixws-130
