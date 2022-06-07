Previous
Empty pool in winter by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1970

Empty pool in winter

although we are having very hot weather, I suppose the water is just too cold.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Diana

*lynn ace
beautiful blues
June 7th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Wow! All that blue water...
June 7th, 2022  
