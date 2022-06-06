Previous
Next
Driving along the beach road by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1970

Driving along the beach road

in Sea Point is always so totally different from our country life. My sister and I went to lunch close by and I always take a detour to see the ocean.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
539% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise