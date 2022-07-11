Sign up
Photo 2005
Jane born in 2016
I did take a photo of the plaque, but must have deleted it I do not remember the name of her friend. They were very cosy together. I one move, the other one did too.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
drakenstein-lion-park
moni kozi
ace
Superb kitties :D I guess my dogs would not manage to kill such kitties... :D
July 11th, 2022
Christina
They look happy in the sun
July 11th, 2022
