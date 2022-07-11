Previous
Next
Jane born in 2016 by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2005

Jane born in 2016

I did take a photo of the plaque, but must have deleted it I do not remember the name of her friend. They were very cosy together. I one move, the other one did too.
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
549% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Superb kitties :D I guess my dogs would not manage to kill such kitties... :D
July 11th, 2022  
Christina
They look happy in the sun
July 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise