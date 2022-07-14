Previous
Athena

taking a sunbath on a cold day. She is one of the cubs born to Nala and Brutus in December 2015.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Wylie ace
She's just drinking in that sunshine. What a pussy cat! fav
July 14th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
What a wonderful beast!
July 14th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that face searching the sunlight. Lovely capture.
July 14th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
She loves that sun - beautiful capture
July 14th, 2022  
Babs ace
She is a beauty, what a superior expression
July 14th, 2022  
