The Amphitheatre by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2035

The Amphitheatre

as seen from the highest point where the bbq area is. The last photo of the Springbuck were taken here.

Helderberg mountains in the background and Darters dam on the right. This the man road which goes around the estate, and is what one sees when entering.
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Diana

