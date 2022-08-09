Previous
Blowing a gale at Strand by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2034

Blowing a gale at Strand

I could hardly hold my camera still! Even the poor birds had difficulties flying.
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
narayani
Wonderful scene
August 9th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Wow!!! I am fascinated by the colours.
August 9th, 2022  
