Photo 2033
A view of three mountain ranges
taken from Vergenoegd.
Left the Stellenboschberg, Helderberg and Hottentots Holland mountains.
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
mountains-all-over
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow. Beautiful capture of these majestic mountain ranges.
August 8th, 2022
winghong_ho
Beautiful landscape and excellent weather.
August 8th, 2022
