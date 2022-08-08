Previous
A view of three mountain ranges by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2033

A view of three mountain ranges

taken from Vergenoegd.

Left the Stellenboschberg, Helderberg and Hottentots Holland mountains.
8th August 2022

Diana

Diana
Issi Bannerman
Wow. Beautiful capture of these majestic mountain ranges.
August 8th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Beautiful landscape and excellent weather.
August 8th, 2022  
