A walk on the promenade by ludwigsdiana
A walk on the promenade

of Sea Point is always a must, when visiting my friend who lives there. It is a very long one with so much to see. On this day there were unfortunately not many sea birds around.

That's Robben Island in the background and a kelp forest in the foreground.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Desi
Lovely shot of this peaceful scene. The yacht really makes it
August 7th, 2022  
