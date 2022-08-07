Sign up
Photo 2032
A walk on the promenade
of Sea Point is always a must, when visiting my friend who lives there. It is a very long one with so much to see. On this day there were unfortunately not many sea birds around.
That's Robben Island in the background and a kelp forest in the foreground.
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6480
photos
302
followers
241
following
556% complete
Desi
Lovely shot of this peaceful scene. The yacht really makes it
August 7th, 2022
